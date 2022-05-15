Team PH moves up in SEA Games medal tally after nine-gold haul

HANOI – The Philippines bagged nine gold medals on an eventful Sunday where two star athletes won more than one in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

World champion Caloy Yulo raised his haul to three gold medals in men’s artistic gymnastics after winning two more on in the floor exercise and the ring, adding to the individual all-around he captured on Friday.

Over at Tuan Chau, Kim Mangrobang claimed her second gold of these SEA Games after claiming the women’s duathlon on a day when the Philippines raised its tally to 20 gold medals, good for third place in the medal tally, as of posting time.

Aleah Finnegan also took his first individual gold medal in the women’s vault in the apparatus final.

Victories by Agatha Wong in the women’s taijijian, Arnel Mandal in the sanda men’s -56 kilograms in wushu, William Morrison in the men’s shot put in athletics, and the dancesports pair of Michael Angelo Marquez and Stephanie Sabalo sustained the Philippines' impressive start.

Continue reading below ↓

The Philippines, which also has 26 silvers and 36 bronzes, is just behind second-placer Thailand, which has a 23-23-41 gold-silver-bronze tally.

RELATED ARTICLES RELATED ARTICLES

Host Vietnam remains the runaway leader in the overall tally with 65-46-41.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Silver medalists were Janry Ubas in the men’s long jump, Nathaniel Perez in the men’s individual foul in fencing, Jollirine Co in the women’s 45 kilograms in jujitsu, Marquez and Sabalo in the dancesports single dance – Latin – jive and the dancesports all five dances, and Jessica Joy Geriane in the women’s 50-meter backstroke.

Winning bronze medals on Sunday were John Derick Farr and Naomi Gardoce in the cycling MTB downhill, Mark Alexander Lim and Jan Vincent Cortez in jujitsu, Sonny Wagdos in the men’s 5000-meter, Joida Gagnao in the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase, the Philippine women’s and men’s tennis teams, and Clemente Tabugara, Gideon Fred Padua, Francisco Solis, and Divine Wally in wushu sanda.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.