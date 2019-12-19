THE PBA rewarded members of the Gilas Pilipinas men’s team with P100,000 each for winning the gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said the cash incentive is for the basketball team as well as the basketball 3x3 squad that swept the men’s division of the event, meaning 16 players in all.

The Gilas team coached by Tim Cone continued the Philippines' winning run in the SEA Games by ruling the men’s basketball tournament for the 18th time.

The team is composed of Japeth Aguilar, June Mar Fajardo, Marcio Lassiter, Vic Manuel, Stanley Pringle, Kiefer Ravena, Troy Rosario, Chris Ross, Greg Slaughter, Christian Standhardinger, LA Tenorio, and Matthew Wright.

Meanwhile, the men’s 3x3 team of PBA players Chris Newsome, CJ Perez, Jason Perkins, and Mo Tautuaa won the gold in the event's debut in the SEA Games.

The PBA players will also be receiving cash incentives from the government. The 5-on-5 players will get P75,000 each based on an article in the Athletes' Incentive Act that states that teams with five athletes or more will be receiving 25 percent of cash incentives for individual medalists.

The 3x3 team, meanwhile, will also get P75,000 based on the provision in the law that states that teams with less than five athletes will receive the same cash incentives as individual medalist to be divided equally among the members.