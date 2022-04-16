Obiena, Knott, Hallasgo lead PH athletics team to SEA Games

THE Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) will be parading a star-studded squad when it shoots for glory in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Philippine athletics team in SEA Games

Kristina Knott, Christine Hallasgo and Ernest John Obiena will be at the helm when the federation campaigns in 39 out of 46 events in the men's and women's divisions in the biennial meet set from May 12 to 23 in Hanoi.

A Tokyo Olympian and SEA Games record holder in the women’s 200-meter run, Knott is coming out of her season’s best time of 7.39 seconds in the women’s 60-meter event of the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Serbia last March.

Her career best is 7.26 seconds which she accomplished in the American Track League in Fayetteville, Arkansas in January 2021, a performance that served as her ticket to the World Indoors.

Hallasgo, a late addition to the national squad in 2019, led a 1-2 finish with 2017 SEA Games gold medalist Mary Joy Tabal in the previous biennial meet in Clark.

Continue reading below ↓

She validated that triumph with another impressive performance as she emerged victorious in the MILO National Championship over reigning champion Tabal a few weeks later.

Obiena will also draw attention as he was formally included in the 49-man national squad after the successful completion of his mediation with the federation on 30 March.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

In a gesture of goodwill – and after Obiena apologized to the Patafa board of trustees, Patafa presdient Philip Ella Juico, and all the athletes and coaches for certain actions and statements he made – the federation agreed to endorse him to various international competitions on case-by-case basis subject to federation's rules and regulations.

Juico, as authorized by the Patafa board, formally transmitted their new entry by name list that includes Obiena and 4x100-meter relay member Kurt Baril to the Philippine Olympic Committee on 8 April – a few days after the completion of the historic mediation brokered by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William “Butch” Ramirez with the help of the Office of the Solicitor General and the Philippine Dispute Resolution Center, Inc.

Continue reading below ↓

Juico added that that the process Patafa went through with the PSC shows its commitment to the rule of law, transparency, honesty, integrity and truth-telling. It also asserts its exclusive authority to name members of its national team.

Aside from Knott, Hallasgo and Obiena, other stars like Eric Cray, Aries Toledo, Janry Ubas, Melvin Calanoc, Clinton Bautista, Natalie Uy, William Morrison and Sarah Dequinan will all returning to defend their respective SEA Games titles.

Gonzaga University standouts Said and Yacine Guermali will also be making their SEA Games debut, boosting the federation’s chances of surpassing its previous finish of 11 gold, eight silver and eight bronze medals in the 2019 editions of the SEA Games in Clark.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The athletics squad also established four new Philippine and SEA Games records on its way to capturing 27 medals.

As one veteran athlete and coach jointly pointed out: Given the proper opportunity and training and competition environment, we can match and even surpass the performance of others. There are many competent athletes here who comply with the rules of the Patafa.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.