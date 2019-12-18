PH athletes conferred with Order of Lapu Lapu, receive incentives

MEMBERS of the Philippine team that won medals in the 30th Southeast Asian Games were conferred with the ‘Order of Lapu Lapu’ by President Duterte for winning the overall championship in the biennial meet.

The recognition was given during the courtesy call of the athletes to President Duterte at Malacañang Palace on Wednesday.

The award was given for those “deserving of merit and recognition and to fully express the President’s appreciation of the Filipino people’s contributions to the success of the campaigns and programs of the Government,” according to a press release by the Philippine Sports Commission.

The ‘Order of Lapu Lapu’ was given aside from the cash incentives the athletes received during the courtesy call where nearly all of the medalists were present.

Aside from Duterte, also present in the courtesy call were Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham Tolentino, Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) chairman and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, and PSC commissioners Celia Kiram, Arnold Agustin and Charles Maxey.

“We are lucky to have a President who support us fully and has a big heart for our athletes,” said Ramirez.

“When we came in, the athletes received only a P5,000 meal allowance. Now on top of that they also get P25,000 worth of nutrition support monthly,” said Ramirez.