Olympic medalists Petecio, Marcial to defend SEA Games titles

THE country’s Olympic medalists banner the 11-man boxing team out to defend its title in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Tokyo Olympiad silver medal winner Nesthy Petecio and bronze counterpart Eumir Marcial are looking to score back-to-back gold medals in the biennial meet in Hanoi as they are entered in the same weight category which they ruled in 2019 when the country hosted the SEA Games.

Petecio will be competing in the women’s 57 kg class, while Marcial in the men’s 75 kg division.

The other Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam is also on the list of boxers selected by the Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP), entered in the men’s 52 kg.

However, another Olympian in Rogen Ladon is also entered in the same weight category and will be challenging Paalam for the spot.

Ladon won the gold in the 52 kg division in 2019 as Paalam was then campaigning in the 49 kg. category – where he won the gold - which has since been scrapped

The two boxers will be evaluated on how they perform in the coming Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament in April 1-10 in Phuket, Thailand, according to ABAP secretary-general Marcus Jarwin Manalo.

It is the same situation in the men’s 57 kg and 63 kg, respectively.

Ian Clark Bautista and Mario Fernandez are both listed in the bantamweight class, while James Palicte and John Paul Panuayan are in the light-welterweight division. Fernandez was bronze medalist in his division three years ago, while Palicte is the gold medal winner in his weight class.

But the rest of the categories had all been filled up by Marjon Pianar (69 kg) and Wendell Dagle (91 kg).

Defending women’s 48 kg gold medalist Josie Gabuco will also be returning, while Olympian Irish Magno gets another chance at the gold in the 51 kg where she won the silver in 2019.

Riza Pasuit (60 kg) and Hergie Bacyadan (75 kg) complete the five-women boxing crew.

The Philippines won seven golds, three silvers, and two bronzes to win the overall championship in boxing during the SEA Games here.

