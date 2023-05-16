News you need to know: Sarno, Saclag shine as Gilas gains final and more

Saclag extends reign

JEAN Claude Saclag made it three straight Southeast Asian Games gold medals with victory in kickboxing on Monday in Phnom Penh.

Saclag defeated Rakim Sam of Cambodia in the low kick men's -63kg to retain the title.

Sarno sets new SEAG record

Teen weightlifting star Vanessa Sarno broke her own Southeast Asian Games record in winning the women's 71kg division.

The 19-year-old Sarno lifted 105 kilograms in the snatch to break her record by one kilo then lifted 120 in the clean and jerk for a 225 total for the win.

Gilas reaches gold medal match

THE Philippines rallied to beat Indonesia, 84-76, to advance to the final of the Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball tournament.

Justin Brownlee scored 34, Brandon Rosser had 13 and Arvin Tolentino added 10 as Gilas Pilipinas set up a grudge rematch against Cambodia.

Former PBA import Lester Prosper led Indonesia with 26 points.

Cambodia defeated Thailand, 76-66, in the other semifinal.

Arnis delivers

DEXLER Bolambao defeated Ty Prakponlue of Cambodia, 3-0, to bag gold in arnis full contact live stick.

Maria Ella Alcoseba also added to the gold medal haul, beating Moe Moe Aye of Myanmar, 3-0, in the bantamweight division at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

The Philippines has won four gold medals in arnis with earlier wins by lightweight Jedah Mae Soriano and bantamweight Charlotte Ann Tolentino in the women’s full contact padded stick.

Bolick to Japan second division

IT’s official, Robert Bolick is headed to the Japan B.League second division.

The B2 League’s Fukushima Firebonds added the 27-year-old guard to its lineup reportedly for US$35,000 a month (around P1.9 million) on his first year with a player option for the second.

