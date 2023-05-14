News you need to know: Gilas gains SEAG semis and more

Gilas gains semis

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

GILAS Pilipinas advanced to the round of four in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games with a 105-45 rout of Singapore on Saturday.

Marcio Lassiter scored 16 points, CJ Perez added 13, while Justin Brownlee, Michael Phillips and Jerom Lastimosa had 12 points each.

The Philippine team, which bowed to Cambodia in pool play, face either Indonesia or Thailand in the semifinals.

THE Philippine women’s basketball team also got back to its winning ways, beating Vietnam, 116-58.

Khate Castillo scored 22, hitting seven triples.

Bautista wins featherweight gold

IAN Clark Bautista dominated Asri Udin of Indonesia, 5-0, to win the men's featherweight title in the boxing competitions in the Southeast Asian Games.

However, Rogen Ladon bowed to Thanarat Saengphet of Thailand in the men's flyweight final, women's bantamweight Irish Magno lost to Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand and women's light welterweight Risa Pasuit was beaten by Vietnam's Thi Linh Ha.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Catantan injury update

FENCING star Samantha Catantan has a torn ACL and could miss crucial tournaments.

Catantan injured her left knee in a victory in the foil semifinals of the Southeast Asian Games, ending up with silver medal.

She could miss her stint with Penn State in the NCAA and the Olympic qualifying events.

Hugnatan retires

REYNEL Hugnatan, the No. 9 pick in the 2003 PBA rookie draft, is retiring and will join the Meralco coaching staff.

The Bolts earlier promoted Luigi Trillo to head coach, replacing Norman Black.

“He does his work well, he’s professional, and he’ll be helping our players out,” said Trillo of the 44-year-old Hugnatan.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Jocel Lyn Ninobla won her third Southeast Asian Games gold medal in the team event while Patrick King Perez delivered another gold in Day One of the taekwondo competitions at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center on Friday.

Watch Now