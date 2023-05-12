News you need to know: Cambodia downs Gilas, Bolick to B.League and more

Cambodia rips Gilas

PHOTO: reuben terrado

COACH Chot Reyes says Justin Brownlee's fitness is a concern as Gilas Pilipinas tries to bounce back from a tough loss in the Southeast Asian Games basketball competitions.

Cambodia was good as advertised and the Philippines could not keep up in the on Thursday. With Justin Brownlee struggling due to heat exhaustion and the recently-assembled team unable to find its footing, the Cambodians led by six naturalized players took control early and never let up on the way to a 79-68 victory.

American journeyman Darrin Dorsey scored 22 points as the Cambodians improved to 2-0 for the group lead.

Christian Standhardinger had 14 points, Chris Newsome added 11 and Brownlee scored 10 for the Philippines, now 1-1 in pool play.

“It’s definitely a concern because in his words, he feels smothered. Hindi siya makahinga so that’s a real problem," Reyes said of Brownlee. "That’s why we were down in the first half. I don’t think he scored right? When will you ever see Justin go scoreless in one half?”

Bolick joins B.League

ROBERT Bolick is moving to Japan.

The 27-year-old Bolick was reportedly offered a new deal by NorthPort after his contract expired on April 21, but chose to sign with a B.League club, according to a source

The two-year deal is reportedly worth $35,000 a month with a player option for the second year.

Bolick was picked by NorthPort third overall behind CJ Perez (Columbian) and Ray Parks (Blackwater).

Parks moved to the B.League in 2021, while other former PBA players in the Japan pro league are Kiefer Ravena and Matthew Wright.

Cray not slowing down

ERIC Cray won the 400-meter hurdles for the sixth straight Southeast Asian Games.

The 34-year-old Cray clocked 50.03, the same time he registered in winning the Kuala Lumpur SEAG six years ago and better than his times in the 2019 and 2022 meets.

Pinay spikers in semis

THE Philippines defeated Singapore, 25-17, 25-14, 25-13, to reach the round of four in the Southeast Asian Games women’s volleyball competitions.

Kat Tolentino and Tots Carlos led the way for the Filipinas with 11 points each.

Alyssa Valdez finally saw action after sitting out the first two matches. The Philippines went 2-1 and is expected to meet Thailand in the semifinals.