News you need to know: Agatha Wong shines, Gilas Women slip and more

Agatha Wong wins again

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

AGATHA Wong topped the women’s taijiquan + taijijian on Friday at for her fifth Southeast Asian Games gold medal.

Wong, who won her first SEA Games gold in 2017, added to her collection by scoring 9.5800 in the taijiquan and 9.683 in taijijian.

Gilas women suffer first loss

THE Philippines’ bid for a three-peat in Southeast Asian Games women’s basketball got a huge blow as Gilas Pilipinas Women bowed to Indonesia, 68-89, on Friday.

The tournament is a single round event with the top team earning the gold. Indonesia only needs to sweep its remaining two games to take the title.

The Philippines has a 2-1 record and will play three more games.

Strong finish for track team

PHOTO: reuben terrado

THE Philippine 4x400-meter relay team won in a photofinish, edging out Thailand on Friday in the final athletics event in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Umajesty Williams, Michael Del Prado, Frederick Ramirez and Joyme Sequita clocked three minutes and 7.22 seconds, beating Thailand by .01.

The Philippine athletics team bagged four gold medals, with EJ Obiena topping pole vault, Eric Cray the men’s 400m hurdles and Janry Ubas the men’s long jump.

Tough outing for Catantan

SAMANTHA Catantan was unable to see action in the Southeast Asian Games women’s foil final after getting injured in the semis on Friday.

Catantan, who competes for Penn State in the NCAA, twisted her left knee in a 15-6 victory over Singapore’s Kemei Cheung.

The Filipina bagged silver as Maxine Wong, who she beat last year for the gold, took the title.

Perez delivers in poomsae

PATRICK King Perez topped the individual men’s poomsae on Friday to add to the Philippines’ gold medal haul in the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

The women’s taekwondo team also delivered in poomsae, with Jocel Lyn Ninobla, Nicole Labayne and Aidaine Laxa winning the team event.

Judges gave Perez 7.4600 points, while the women’s team got 7.7200 points.

Converge update

CONVERGE is hoping the PBA board would reconsider after it turned down the appointment of Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda as its team governor.

The FiberXers said in a statement “the appointment of a public servant in the PBA board of governors would not necessarily make it political.”

The PBA board cited the league being ‘apolitical in its affairs’ as reason for not accepting Pineda, a member of an influential political family. Converge entered the PBA last year when it acquired the Alaska franchise, and tapped former league commissioner Chito Salud as team governor.

“Converge is urging that this policy be revisited or, at the very least, more liberally interpreted so as not to negate the owner’s prerogative and for the betterment of the PBA and Philippine basketball,” team owner Dennis Uy said in a statement.