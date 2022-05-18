Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Nesthy Petecio beats Burmese foe to get gold-medal bid going

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Nesthy Petecio vs Myanmar
    Nesthy Petecio will next face Tran Thi Linh of Vietnam in the semifinals slated on Friday.

    HANOI – Nesthy Petecio started her Southeast Asian Games gold-medal bid with a 5-0 win over Kay Thwe Nyeino of Myanmar in the women’s -60 kilogram division at the Bac Ninh Gymnasium.

    Solid start for Nesthy Petecio

    Petecio’s victory enabled the Tokyo Olympian along with eight other Filipino boxers who drew a bye in the preliminaries.

    Petecio will face Tran Thi Linh of Vietnam in the semifinals slated on Friday.

    On Thursday, Rogen Ladon, James Palicte, Eumir Marcial, Josie Gabuco, and Riza Pasuit will vie for a finals berth.

      Ladon will face Thanarat Saengphet of Thailand in the men’s -52 kilograms, Palicte will take on Farrand Papendang of Indonesia in the men’s -63 kilograms, Marcial will slug it out against Peerapat Yeasungnoen of Thailand in the men’s -75 kilograms, Gabuco will fight Chutamat Raksat of Thailand in the women’s -48 kilograms, and Pasuit will battle Vuong Thi Vy in the women’s -57 kilograms.

      Ian Clark Bautista will also vie for a finals berth on Friday, when he challenges Sao Rangsey of Cambodia in the men’s -57 kilograms. Also seeing action are Marjon Pianar, who will fight Sarohatua Lumbantobing of Indonesia in the men’s -69 kilograms, and Irish Magno, who will go up against Novita Sinadia of Indonesia.

