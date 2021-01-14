Fernandez eyes Top 3 finish for PH in 2021 SEA Games

RAMON Fernandez eyes a top three finish in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games after his recent appointment as chef de mission of the Philippine delegation.

The commissioner of Philippine Sports Commission is looking for a respectable finish this year after the country won the overall title in 2019 during the Games it hosted.

“I’m shooting for top three. Irereview pa natin ‘yung sports that are included and I’m pretty sure all our medalist will be a shoo-in already for those sports that are going to be played in Vietnam,” said Fernandez.

But the PBA legend admitted the Philippines’ chances of capturing at least third in the medal race will lie on how the athletes will be preparing for the biennial meet.

Fernandez said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic presents a big challenge for the athletes, and the availability of vaccines will be very crucial to their preparation.

“We pretty have a good chance as long as mabakuhanan na ‘yung mga atleta natin para makapag-prepare sila ng tama,” said Fernandez.

“There are different challenges as compared to 2019 not only in the venue where the Games will be played but more importantly ‘yung pandemic. I would tend to agree na hangga’t walang vaccine, mahirap mag-prepare talaga the normal way,” he added.

Fernandez said the budget allocation to sports will also be a key to the Philippines’ chances in the biennial meet. Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino said the House of Representatives where he is also a member has committed support to the Filipino athletes for 2021.

“Of course, there’s the budget that we have to think off because what we really did in 2019 was to send all the athletes to the highest level of competition to improve. Nagbunga naman ‘yun. As long as the vaccine is there and we have the budget, we will take care of them properly,” said Fernandez.