Rodman-playalike Michael Phillips brings Gilas energy in SEA Games buildup

IN just three years in the Philippines, Michael Phillips has already learned to speak fluent Tagalog, thanks to his La Salle teammates, dorm roommates, and watching Filipino movies and teleseryes.

“Ang galing po ng nagturo sa amin,” the Filipino-American big man said with a chuckle after a Gilas Pilipinas practice.

Phillips is also trying to be a quick learner on the national pool that’s preparing for the Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Michael Phillips on Gilas stint

“Super grateful po ako nakasama po ako dito sa pool,” the 6-foot-7 energizer bunny said. “Learning experience talaga. Nagulat pa ako na kasama ko mga idols dito. It’s just a blessing and very humbling experience to be here. I’m very excited to represent the country.”

The UAAP Season 84 Mythical Five member is soaking in all he can from his veteran teammates.

“Sila Chris Ross, Chris Newsome, si Sean (Anthony), really, really mataas ang IQ nila,” Phillips said. “Very, very relaxed. Hindi sila nagmamadali sa court. They’re really, really helping me and teaching me a lot.”

One of the best rebounders in college today, Phillips is especially taking a close look at Anthony, who is one of the top rebounders in the PBA in his heyday, providing a warm body to Gilas as a practice player.

“I’ve tried to watch his films because there’s always something you could learn, lalo kung paano siya maglaro sa court, like when there’s a shot, saan siya sa court with his positioning.”

“Really, just his effort, something that I try to match. I have a long way to go. It’s just really nice to be with him and compete,” he added of Anthony, who averaged a career-high 9.2 boards in his first stint with the Road Warriors in the 2015-16 season.

Like Anthony, Phillips is just eager to infect Gilas with the work ethic he has shown with the Green Archers.

“I just want to bring my energy,” he said. “That’s something that no matter where I go, I try to bring.”

“I try to do the things that can really help make other players’ jobs easier, so they can really do their role, and whatever I can to do that, whether it’s screaming from the bench, giving my players energy, I just really love supporting everybody.”

That’s why he patterns his game after Dennis Rodman, the NBA rebounding legend who Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin compared Phillips to.

“Just his IQ,” Phillips said of Rodman. “I saw a video of where he breaks down his rebounding. But just their approach to the game. They don’t have to score to help the team and they really do the dirty work.”

Gilas can certainly use someone like that in the SEA Games.