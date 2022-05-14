Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, May 14
    SEA Games

    Meggie Ochoa, Annie Ramirez top SEA Games events in jiujitsu

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Meggie Ochoa 2019 SEA Games
    Meggie Ochoa in action in the 2019 SEA Games.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    HANOI – Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez successfully took the Southeast Asian Games Jiujitsu title again on Saturday at the Dan Phuong Gymnasium.

    Meggie Ochoa, Annie Ramirez win SEA Games gold

    Ochoa and Ramirez ruled the round-robin tournament with Ochoa beating Minh Duong Thi Thanh of Vietnam in her final bout in the -48 kilogram division.

    Ramirez also ruled the women’s -62 kilogram category, defeating Orapa Senathan of Thailand in her final bout.

    Ochoa and Ramirez made another SEA Games feat, though, in lower weight category previously in 2019 held at the Angeles University Foundation in Pampanga.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Ochoa bagged the gold three years ago in the -45 kilograms, while Ramirez got her mint in the -55 kilograms.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Meggie Ochoa in action in the 2019 SEA Games.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again