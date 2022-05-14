Meggie Ochoa, Annie Ramirez top SEA Games events in jiujitsu

HANOI – Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez successfully took the Southeast Asian Games Jiujitsu title again on Saturday at the Dan Phuong Gymnasium.

Ochoa and Ramirez ruled the round-robin tournament with Ochoa beating Minh Duong Thi Thanh of Vietnam in her final bout in the -48 kilogram division.

Ramirez also ruled the women’s -62 kilogram category, defeating Orapa Senathan of Thailand in her final bout.

Ochoa and Ramirez made another SEA Games feat, though, in lower weight category previously in 2019 held at the Angeles University Foundation in Pampanga.

Ochoa bagged the gold three years ago in the -45 kilograms, while Ramirez got her mint in the -55 kilograms.

