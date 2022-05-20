Magno, Bautista reach SEA Games finals to make up for shock Petecio exit

HANOI – Irish Magno and Ian Clark Bautista advanced to the finals of the boxing competitions of the 31st Southeast Asian Games and atoned for Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio's stunning defeat in her own semifinal.

Magno, a veteran of the last Tokyo Olympics, defeated Novita Sinadia of Indonesia, 5-0, in the women’s -51kg class whileand Bautista beat Rangsey Sao of Cambodia, 5-0, in the men’s -57kg division to join Eumir Marcial and Rogen Ladon in the final.

Petecio, though, made an unceremonious an exit as the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist was beaten by hometown bet Thi Linh Tran in the women’s -60kg category.

