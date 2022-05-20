Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, May 20
    SEA Games

    Magno, Bautista reach SEA Games finals to make up for shock Petecio exit

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Nesthy Petecio vs Japanese
    PHOTO: AP

    HANOI – Irish Magno and Ian Clark Bautista advanced to the finals of the boxing competitions of the 31st Southeast Asian Games and atoned for Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio's stunning defeat in her own semifinal.

    Magno, a veteran of the last Tokyo Olympics, defeated Novita Sinadia of Indonesia, 5-0, in the women’s -51kg class whileand Bautista beat Rangsey Sao of Cambodia, 5-0, in the men’s -57kg division to join Eumir Marcial and Rogen Ladon in the final.

    Petecio, though, made an unceremonious an exit as the Tokyo Olympic silver medalist was beaten by hometown bet Thi Linh Tran in the women’s -60kg category.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: AP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again