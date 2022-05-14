Kiefer Ravena thrilled to have bro Thirdy by his side in quest for 6th gold

BEFORE heading out to Hanoi, Vietnam on Friday evening, Kiefer Ravena dropped by at the Mall of Asia Arena to show his support for alma mater Ateneo in deciding Game Three of the UAAP Season 84 Finals against the UP Maroons.

Going for sixth

That series over, Ravena turned his focus to the 31st Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, where he'll get a shot at an unprecedented sixth basketball gold medal and, more importantly for him, an opportunity to play with younger brother Thirdy.

"I'm very honored to be given another shot at the SEA Games. That’s the reason I went home, play with my brother and for the national team," the Shiga Lakestars guard in the Japan B.League told reporters.

The siblings played alongside each other at Ateneo for a season, and for a short time during one of the windows of the 2019 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. Now they're excited to play together for a much longer time.

“Now makakalaro kami for a longer time, more games together, I think that’s already a feat in itself na makapaglaro kami as brothers,” said Ravena.

Familiarity with Gilas coach Chot Reyes' system is also a plus for Ravena.

“We just had at least five practices with the team, but I’ve been part of coach Chot’s system, just a little bit something new and at the same time, Thirdy played in the last window so medyo kabisado na niya yung takbo ng sistema,” said Ravena.

“Talagang kailangan namin mag-focus sa mga details na kailangan namin makuha and ma-take for our advantage doon sa Vietnam,” he closed. Philip Matel

