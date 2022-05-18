Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kayla Richardson is region's fastest woman again after ruling 100-meter dash

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Kayla Richardson
    After a slow start, Kayla Richardson sprinted away from the field in the final 50 meters to win the gold.

    HANOI – Kayla Richardson regained the label of the fastest woman in the region after taking home the gold in the women’s 100-meter of the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the My Dinh National Stadium on Wednesday.

    Richardson clocked 11.60 seconds to rule the event she previously won in 2015 in Singapore, to take the Philippines’ 37th gold and the third for the day.

