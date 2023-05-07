Brownlee makes it his personal mission 'to make Filipinos proud'

JUSTIN Brownlee leads the 12-man Philippine men’s basketball team that is out to regain the gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) bared the official roster just hours after the team arrived in Phnom Penh early Sunday morning.

There was no surprise in the announcement as names of those who made it to the final 12 had already been leaked on social media even before Gilas’ departure for Cambodia.

Aside from Brownlee, also in the team are Christian Standhardinger, Chris Newsome, Arvin Tolentino, Calvin Oftana, CJ Perez, Marcio Lassiter, Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, team captain Chris Ross, and college players Michael Philips, Jerom Lastimosa, and Mason Amos.

Named alternates were Aaron Black and Ben Philips.

Brownlee, the 34-year-old naturalized player suiting up in his first SEA Games, said the team is coming together after initially facing some struggles early in its training.

The resident Barangay Ginebra import added the week-long training camp Gilas had at the Inspire Sports Academy was beneficial in establishing chemistry and cohesion in a team facing the daunting challenge of regaining the gold amid a much improved competition.

“We just want to make the Philippines happy and get the gold,” said Brownlee prior to the team’s departure.

“I know how big, huge basketball impacts the lives here in the Philippines. Me, personally, just like the whole team, just want to make us proud. That’s the most important thing, going out there and show Filipinos’ pride and make us proud.”

