Brownlee: Winning gold for Philippines brings 'an unbelievable feeling'

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Justin Brownlee has six championships in the PBA and three Best Import awards as the resident import of Barangay Ginebra.

But for the naturalized Filipino, nothing beats the joy of winning the Southeast Asian Games gold for his adopted country.

“I got to put it on the top,” said Brownlee after winning the men's basketball gold medal with a 80-69 win over host Cambodia. “Playing for Ginebra is truly special, I must admit. It’s truly special. There’s nothing like it.”

“But I have to say about representing and putting on this Filipino jersey. There’s nothing like it. It’s unbelievable feeling when you have the whole country behind your back and supporting.

"I want to do great. And just kinda feed off that energy and just give your all.

“I pride myself to going out there and leaving it on the floor. That’s what it’s all about,” said Brownlee.

Brownlee finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, and four assists but said the gold medal was by no means easy considering the playing conditions and the heat inside the Morodok Elephant Hall 2.

“Battling the heat here in Cambodia, I was just proud of my guys for coming back from the first time we played against Cambodia," he said. "We knew it’s going to be a tough battle the whole SEA Games. There are a lot of good teams out here. We played Indonesia in the semis. Of course, Cambodia. Thailand, Vietnam were a good team.

"We just tried to keep fighting. It feels great to get the win. I’m just happy for the whole Filipinos, the whole team, coach Chot [Reyes], the entire coaching staff did a great job,” added the resident Ginebra import.