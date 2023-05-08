Brownlee unfazed by horde of naturalized players standing in Gilas' way

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Justin Brownlee welcomes the challenge of competing with fellow naturalized players in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball tournament.

After two games in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers, Brownlee has been called up once again as part of the Gilas Pilipinas team that is looking to redeem itself and reclaim the men’s basketball gold.

The resident Ginebra import will be pitted against several naturalized players that includes former PBA import Lester Prosper for Indonesia and Sayeed Pridgett, Brandon Peterson, and Darrin Dorsey for Cambodia.

Brownlee embraces the challenge.

“I think it’s going to be interesting. I think it’s probably the first time that I’ve seen that many naturalized players on one team. But I think it’s going to be interesting,” said Brownlee.

For Brownlee, the Philippine team is ready to play against such an opposition having been playing against foreign players all season long in the PBA.

“The good thing about the Philippines is they are always playing against imports or players from US or whoever. I think that’s going to be an advantage as far as playing against them,” said Brownlee.

“We are used to playing with imports so I think it’s going to be an advantage. I can’t wait to go up against them,” said Brownlee.