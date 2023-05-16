Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tue, May 16
    Justin Brownlee feels ‘10 times better’ as Gilas battles Cambodia for gold

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Justin Brownlee said he feels much better with the conditions after playing for a couple of games ahead of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games gold medal match against Cambodia.

    Brownlee had 34 points in the semifinals against Indonesia, a total contrast to their second elimination round game against Cambodia where he struggled with the heat, suffering from dehydration and cramps.

    While he admitted he has yet to fully adapt to the conditions, Brownlee said he is getting there, good enough to play.

    “I don’t know if I’m going to get used to it. I’m cramping up right now. But it’s getting better for sure especially from the Cambodia game. I feel 10 times better. Just trying to keep the rhythm and give all you got for the gold medal,” said Brownlee.

    Chot Reyes, Justin Brownlee

    Brownlee said the Indonesia game was a tough one and he was happy that they were able to get the win.

    Brownlee now looks forward to the Cambodia game where he is definitely hoping to be at his best for the gold for the Philippines.

      “They are a talented team. Any mistakes we made whether it’s offense or defense, they were able to take advantage. I think if we can limit our mistakes, stay solid, it will give us a good chance to win,” said Brownlee.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

