Junna Tsukii responds to Pinoys questioning her heritage

FIL-JAPANESE Karateka Junna Tsukii took to social media to address some comments regarding her Filipino heritage following her silver medal performance in the women's -50kg kumite at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Junna Tsukii on comments about her Filipino heritage

Tsukii, who was visibly disappointed after failing to win gold against Malaysia's Chandran Shahmalarani, was quick to respond to a social media comment that nit-picked her name and her appearance.

"Pa'no naging Pinay yan? Pangalan at hitsura walang bakas ng pagiging Pilipino," the comment wrote.

Tsukii was calm in her response, even as she was still reeling from the upset loss.

"What is your idea of Filipino-ness? First of all, my mother is Filipino. I was born in Pasay. I have been a member of the Philippine karate team for 6 years. We wear the Filipino flag on our chest and work hard every day." she wrote.

Tsukii became only the second Filipino to win a gold medal in the World Games, a multi-sport event of sports that don't make it to the Olympics, when she won gold in the same event in Birmingham last year.

She is also a one-time gold medalist and a three-time bronze medalist in the SEA Games.

Tsukii also has a silver and a bronze in the Asian Championships and Asian Games, respectively.

The karateka's fighting spirit came through even in her response to the criticism.

"You will be able to erase this comment and get away with it. But unlike these people, I am proudly fighting with my face and name. I am proud of my brave heart and of my mother who gave me Filipino blood." she said.

In another post, the athlete also expressed her apologies for falling short of the gold medal. She also explained her decision to not stand on the podium.

"I am sorry but I did not stand on the podium because I do not want to be able to accept the unfair judges this time." she said. "But all athletes have sacrificed and walked for this moment, and I want to honor and congratulate everyone."