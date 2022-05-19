June Mar Fajardo has Chot green light to shoot threes at SEA Games

HANOI – June Mar Fajardo has the green light to shoot beyond his usual range in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Fajardo has noticeably been taking more outside shots than usual in Hanoi, even extending his range to the three-point area where he has already converted one in the game against Cambodia.

He has attempted three three-pointers in the tournament and Gilas coach Chot Reyes said it is by design, adding the SEA Games is a perfect opportunity for Fajardo to work on his outside shooting.

“I think for June Mar to be truly effective in the international game, he has to expand his range and widen his repertoire,” said Reyes.

Reyes said Fajardo will remain a post threat in the SEA Games, which he showed in the Thailand game where he put together a monster double-double of 28 points and 12 rebounds.

But the Gilas coach said the six-time PBA MVP needs to add a new dimension to his game.

“It’s not like he is going to always stay there. He still knows what his bread and butter is. But I think he has to, just for the team and for him individually as well, if he can bring that added dimension.”

“Hopefully, he continues. Pero sabi ko dito lang niya puwede gawin ‘yun. Sa PBA, hindi niya pwede gawin ‘yun,” said Reyes.

