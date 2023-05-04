Jujitsu fighter Kaila Napolis delivers first PH gold at 2023 SEA Games

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Kaila Napolis won the first gold medal of Team Philippines in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on the eve of the opening ceremony.

PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

Napolis bagged the gold medal in the jujitsu Ne-waza gi -52kg division, sweeping all four of her matches on Thursday capped by a victory over home bet Jessa Khan in the battle of undefeated competitors in the final.

A silver medalist in the 2019 SEA Games at the lighter 49kg class won by Khan, Napolis moved up and captured her first SEA Games gold before the biennial multisport competition formally opens on Friday.