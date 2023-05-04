Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Thu, May 4
    SEA Games

    Jujitsu fighter Kaila Napolis delivers first PH gold at 2023 SEA Games

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    kaila napolis karate gold medal sea games
    PHOTO: reuben terrado

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Kaila Napolis won the first gold medal of Team Philippines in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on the eve of the opening ceremony.

    Kaila Napolis SEA Games

    Napolis bagged the gold medal in the jujitsu Ne-waza gi -52kg division, sweeping all four of her matches on Thursday capped by a victory over home bet Jessa Khan in the battle of undefeated competitors in the final.

    A silver medalist in the 2019 SEA Games at the lighter 49kg class won by Khan, Napolis moved up and captured her first SEA Games gold before the biennial multisport competition formally opens on Friday.

    PHOTO: reuben terrado

