    Jocel Lyn Ninobla defends poomsae title at start of SEA Games taekwondo

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Jocel Lyn Ninobla makes it back-to-back gold medals after ruling the 2019 edition.

    HANOI – Jocel Lyn Ninobla successfully retained her supremacy in the Southeast Asian Games by ruling the women’s individual recognized poomsae at the start of the taekwondo competitions at the Tay Ho Gymnasium.

    Jocel Lyn Ninobla defends SEA Games crown

    Ninobla scored 7.765 to capture the event for the second straight time, beating Tran Kim Uyen Le of Vietnam, who had 7.649.

    Defia Rosmaniar of Indonesia and Ornawee Srisahakit of Thailand scored 7.549 and 7.482 respectively for the bronze.

    The team of Patrick King Dela Cruz, Raphael Mella, and Rodolfo Reyes Jr. took the silver in the men’s team recognized poomsae, with Vietnam getting the gold.

