Philippine gold harvest now at 34 after victories by Barbosa, muay pair

HANOI - Kurt Barbosa made it two gold medals in a row in the taekwondo competitions of the Southeast Asian Games.

The Tokyo Olympian defeated Panachai Jaijilla of Thailand, 16-7, to win the men's -54 kilogram category in a fitting follow-up to his success on home turf in 2019.

On the other hand, Richein Yosorez and Islay Erika Bomagao gave the Philippines its first gold in muay by ruling the women’s waikru mai muay with a score of 8.68.

