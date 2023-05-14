Jason Balabal reclaims wrestling gold after 12 years following weight loss

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Jason Balabal reclaimed the wrestling gold in the Southeast Asian Games, annexing the men’s Greco-Roman 82kg title on Sunday at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

The 36-year-old Balabal beat Aryan Bin Azman of Singapore and Keo Sophak of Cambodia on his way to the gold medal in the biennial meet, his first since the 2011 SEA Games in Palembang, Indonesia when he ruled the 85kg category.

After winning the gold in Indonesia, Balabal was even given the duties as the flag bearer of Team Philippines in 2013 in Myanmar where he wore a bahag to showcase his roots.

The Ifugao native won the gold medal after going sliding down two weight categories since he captured bronze in the heavier 97kg category in Hanoi just last year.

Balabal attributed his 15-kilo weight loss to his work in the Philippine Navy’s Naval Special Operations Command (NAVSOCOM).

Because of his busy schedule in the Navy, Balabal said he only got to prepare for the SEA Games for 10 days. But his physical condition was enough for him to pull off the gold medal despite the brief preparation.

“Before ako maglaro, nag-training ako sa military sa Navy kaya nawala taba ko kasi panay takbo, exercise, puyat, at training. Every morning, nakaka-10k kami, 20k. Tapos swimming. Nasa Navy kasi ako sa NAVSOCOM, parang elite ng Navy Seal,” said Balabal.

Balabal said he plans to stay in his current weight, glad that he is back with the gold medal.

“Mas comfortable ako dito,” said Balabal.

“Masaya ngayon ako na naka-medal ako kahit na medyo tumatanda na tayo, pero lumalaban pa tayo,” said Balabal.