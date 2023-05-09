Persistence bears fruit as Ubas at last wins long jump gold

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Janry Ubas finally won an elusive gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games, ruling the men’s long jump on Tuesday at the Morodok Techo Stadium.

Ubas leapt to an impressive 7.85 meters to finally win a gold long jump medal after settling for silver medals in the 2019 Games in Vietnam and 2021 in Hanoi and bronze in 2017.

Since making the national team in 2015, Ubas has also won four SEA Games bronze medals in other athletics events.

Ubas even did it while still competing in the decathlon around the time of the long jump. He later finished with a silver medal in the other event.

The Misamis Oriental native, who recently won a bronze medal in the Asian Indoor Championships in hepthatlon, said fatigue was not a factor in his bid to finally win in the long jump.

“Kahit pang-sampung laro na,” said Ubas in an interview after the long jump competition with still one event to play in the decathlon.

Ubas’ gold-medal jump happened in his first attempt. He said he already did his best early as he still has the men’s 1500m run in decathlon on the schedule.

“Sinecure ko lang ‘yung first jump ko na dapat mataas agad talon ko. Crucial siya sa isang event ko ‘yung decathlon kasi may tatakbuhin pa akong 1500m. Ginawa ko ‘yung best ko na pang-gold agad,” said Ubas.

Tien Trong Nguyen placed second in the long jump with a 7.66, while Sapwaturrahman Sapwaturrahman of Indonesia took third with a 7.62.