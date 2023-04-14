Jack Animam feels she's better than ever since ACL injury

JACK Animam is physically and mentally recovered from her first major injury in her years-long hoops career.

After facing a long layoff from basketball when she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury late 2021, the former NU Lady Bulldog is now up and running as she trains with the national team for the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia next month.

What helped Animam step out of her struggles in recovering from injury was her professional stint in France where she played for a couple of months in the Ligue Feminine de Basketball with two squads.

Animam got back to the thick of the sport during her stay in Europe and has now shaken off the rust.

Jack Animam on recovery

"To be honest, it really helped me a lot. You know, sabi ko nga kay Coach Pat [Aquino], sabi niya, it's better if you're here [in the Philippines]. Pero sabi ko sakanya, I needed to be [in France]." said Animam.

"I needed to do this for myself to know that I still got it." she added.

Animam, a five-time champion in UAAP women's hoops, revealed that not only did she get back to her form before her injury, but even stepped up her game.

Now armed with confidence and experience in European basketball with her play in France and in Serbia two years ago, Animam believes she's better than ever.

"I'm still the Jack before the injury, or [even] the better Jack now." she exclaimed.

"I gained my confidence there. Meron na akong confidence back here. I'm just so ready to fight with [my Gilas teammates]."

Animam leads the pool for the Gilas Pilipinas women who are seeking a historic third straight gold medal finish in the SEA Games.

Playing a pivotal role in the country's first-ever gold in women's hoops last 2019, Animam will look to achieve a bigger milestone this time.

Asked on what her biggest learning from her injury and stints in Europe was, Animam pointed to learning to trust her teammates, especially during the times when she was forced to watch from the sidelines.

"I guess, [I learned] maturity in the basketball [court]. Knowing that you cannot do everything on your own." she said.

"That's why you're five players on the court. There are things that you can't do, but your teammates can do. And that's where teamwork comes in."

Animam is expected to train with the Gilas team until deep into April where they will move into a training camp in Lipa, Batangas, just a week before hostilities tip off in Cambodia on May 5.