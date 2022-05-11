Iniong, Cordero win to give PH kickboxers six chances at gold

HANOI – Gina Iniong and Gretel Cordero gave the Philippines two more shots at a gold medal in the kickboxing competitions of the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Philippine kickboxing in SEA Games

Iniong defeated Jihin Radzuan of Malaysia, 3-0, in the women’s full contact -60 kilograms in a battle between ONE Championship fighters, while Gretel Cordero won over Namrak Suracada of Thailand in the women’s full contact -56 kilograms.

Continue reading below ↓

Iniong and Cordero join Renalyn Dacquel (women’s full contact -48 kilograms), Claudine Veloso (women’s low kick -52 kilograms), and Jean Claude Saclag (men’s low kick -63.5 kilograms). Zep Ngaya is the sixth finalist in the women’s full contact 65 kilograms.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Emmanuel Cantores lost to Nguyen Quang Huy of Vietnam, 3-0, in the men’s low kick -60 kilograms, and Honorio Banario bowed to Chhoeung Lvay of Cambodia, 3-0.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.