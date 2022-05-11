Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, May 11
    SEA Games

    Iniong, Cordero win to give PH kickboxers six chances at gold

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Gina Iniong
    Gina Iniong is one of six Filipino kickboxing finalists.
    PHOTO: samahang kickboxing ng pilipinas northern luzon on Facebook

    HANOI – Gina Iniong and Gretel Cordero gave the Philippines two more shots at a gold medal in the kickboxing competitions of the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

    Philippine kickboxing in SEA Games

    Iniong defeated Jihin Radzuan of Malaysia, 3-0, in the women’s full contact -60 kilograms in a battle between ONE Championship fighters, while Gretel Cordero won over Namrak Suracada of Thailand in the women’s full contact -56 kilograms.

    Gretel Cordero

    Continue reading below ↓

    Iniong and Cordero join Renalyn Dacquel (women’s full contact -48 kilograms), Claudine Veloso (women’s low kick -52 kilograms), and Jean Claude Saclag (men’s low kick -63.5 kilograms). Zep Ngaya is the sixth finalist in the women’s full contact 65 kilograms.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Emmanuel Cantores lost to Nguyen Quang Huy of Vietnam, 3-0, in the men’s low kick -60 kilograms, and Honorio Banario bowed to Chhoeung Lvay of Cambodia, 3-0.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Gina Iniong is one of six Filipino kickboxing finalists.
      PHOTO: samahang kickboxing ng pilipinas northern luzon on Facebook

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again