Jawato shows way as Indonesia nips Thailand, lurks behind Gilas

HANOI – Indonesia beat Thailand, 78-75, to stay undefeated in the 31st Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball tournament at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

Indonesia vs Thailand SEA Games recap

Brandon Jawato led Indonesia with 21 points, and Derrick Michael Xzavierro and Prastawa Dhyaksa Andakara had 16 apiece to hike its record to 2-0.

The victory was crucial to the chances of both nations for a gold medal since the men’s basketball tournament will have a round-robin format with the best win-loss record adjudged as the champion.

Indonesia is currently in second place along with Vietnam behind the Philippines, which now has a 3-0 record following the victory over Singapore, 88-37, while Thailand fell to fourth with a 1-2 mark.

