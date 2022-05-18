Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, May 19
    SEA Games

    Jawato shows way as Indonesia nips Thailand, lurks behind Gilas

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Brandon Jawato Indonesia vs Thailand
    Brandon Jawato tries to drive past the Thailand defense.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    HANOI – Indonesia beat Thailand, 78-75, to stay undefeated in the 31st Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball tournament at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

    Indonesia vs Thailand SEA Games recap

    Brandon Jawato led Indonesia with 21 points, and Derrick Michael Xzavierro and Prastawa Dhyaksa Andakara had 16 apiece to hike its record to 2-0.

    The victory was crucial to the chances of both nations for a gold medal since the men’s basketball tournament will have a round-robin format with the best win-loss record adjudged as the champion.

    Indonesia is currently in second place along with Vietnam behind the Philippines, which now has a 3-0 record following the victory over Singapore, 88-37, while Thailand fell to fourth with a 1-2 mark.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Brandon Jawato tries to drive past the Thailand defense.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again