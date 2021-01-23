IATF clearance sought for SEA Games training

THE Philippine Sports Commission will wait for the approval of the government to jumpstart training for this year’s Southeast Asian Games.

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has given the greenlight for athletes bidding for the Olympics to train for three months under a bubble setting at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Only three sports, however, in boxing, taekwondo, and karate are allowed to train.

PSC national training director Marc Velasco said key officials including Philippine SEA Games delegation chef de mission Mon Fernandez are already seeking for the IATF clearance.

“The process is we have to get IATF clearance for that,” said Velasco. “I think the POC (Philippine Olympic Committee) and the chef de mission si Comm. Mon are working on the IATF go signal.”

“Other than that, technically, hindi pa tayo puwedeng magsimula if you are training for the SEA Games,” he added.

The Philippines is seeking a strong finish in this year’s SEA Games to be held in Vietnam from November 21 to December 2.

Philippine sports officials are eyeing a top three finish, a respectable ranking since the host country will definitely be setting its sights on winning the overall championship.

The country won 149 golds in 2019 after the Philippines hosted the SEA Games.