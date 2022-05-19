Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, May 19
    SEA Games

    Filipina spikers lose to SEA Games host in straight sets

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now

    HANOI – The Philippine women’s volleyball team ended its preliminary round campaign of the 31st Southeast Asian Games with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 loss to Vietnam on Thursday at the Dai Yen Arena in Quang Ninh.

    The Nationals squandered a 16-13 lead to concede the first set to the host team, which never wavered from there to win in dominant fashion.

    The Philippines finished the eliminations at fourth place with a 1-3 win-loss record, but will play for the bronze medal against Indonesia on Saturday.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again