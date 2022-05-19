Filipina spikers lose to SEA Games host in straight sets

HANOI – The Philippine women’s volleyball team ended its preliminary round campaign of the 31st Southeast Asian Games with a 25-23, 25-18, 25-16 loss to Vietnam on Thursday at the Dai Yen Arena in Quang Ninh.
The Nationals squandered a 16-13 lead to concede the first set to the host team, which never wavered from there to win in dominant fashion.
The Philippines finished the eliminations at fourth place with a 1-3 win-loss record, but will play for the bronze medal against Indonesia on Saturday.
