Hidilyn Diaz now preparing for defense of SEA Games crown

HIDILYN Diaz has started her build-up for the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Hidilyn Diaz on SEA Games

Diaz said she is continuing her intensive training here in the country and setting her sights on the SEA Games qualifier organized by the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas to be held in March in Bacolod.

“Sa ngayon, we are preparing for the SEA Games qualifier sa March and after that, SEA Games, lalaro ako,” said Diaz on Wednesday after she was feted by College of Saint Benilde for winning a gold medal in the Olympics.

After the Olympics, Diaz will be defending her SEA Games crown in Hanoi after she won three years ago in front of Filipino fans at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

For now, Diaz will be training in Manila, but her coach Julius Naranjo said returning to Malaysia to continue her build-up remains an option, and the decision will all depend on her performance in the qualifying tournament.

“If training starts to become a little bit difficult mentally and physically, leaving the country for a bit will give us a little bit less distraction and allow her to breath in a sense,” said Naranjo.

“The qualifier will certainly determine what our decision will be for the SEA Games,” he said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Diaz is expected to breeze through the competition in Bacolod and even in Hanoi, but she is still setting goals for herself.

“Gutom na gutom pa rin. Ginagawa ko ‘to dahil mahal ko ang sport. Kahit nanalo na ako ng gold medal sa Olympics, hindi ibig sabihin magiistop na ako. Tuloy tuloy pa rin,” said Diaz.

Diaz said she definitely prefers to train here in the country so that she can also inspire others, but leaves the decision up to her coaches at Team HD.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.