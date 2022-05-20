Hidilyn Diaz outduels Thai rival to repeat as SEA Games champion

HANOI - Hidilyn Diaz claimed her second straight gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games, thanks to a solid showing in the clean and jerk that enabled her to beat Tanasan Sanikun of Thailand in the women's -55 kilogram division.

Diaz totaled 206 kilograms which proved just enough to beat Tanasan after the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist trailed by one kilogram after a lackluster 92kg effort in the snatch, winning in with a 114kg lift in the clean and jerk.

Tanasan, a former Olympic champion herself, was seen as Diaz's biggest rival in the event, and it showed in the snatch when she easily lifted 93kg to surpass Diaz who just moments earlier set a new SEA Games record of 92kg.

The Thai lifter, however, could only lift 110kg in the clean and jerk for a 203 total, which Diaz easily surpassed with a 114kg effort in her first competition since winning the historic Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in July.

With the gold in the bag, Diaz went for new SEA Games record at 121kg which she failed to lift. But the win nonetheless showed the 31-year old from Zamboanga is still in peak form as she turns her signs to the Paris Olympics two years from now.

