Gilas Women assured of gold as Malaysia loses to Vietnam

HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas Women is assured of a gold medal in the basketball competition even before it steps on the court on Sunday morning in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Gilas Pilipinas Women assured of gold

Saturday’s games saw Vietnam defeating Malaysia, 69-65, enabling the Philippines to take first place regardless of the result of its contest against Malaysia at 9 a.m. (10 a.m. Philippine time) at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

Indonesia also beat Thailand, 76-64, but the Malaysia loss proved crucial for its hopes of a gold.

Gilas Women is currently in first place with a 4-0 record, followed by Indonesia with a 3-1 record, and Vietnam in a share of third with a 2-2. Based on the standings, Gilas will still take first place even with a loss to Malaysia, and an Indonesia win over Singapore on Sunday due to the winner-over-the-other rule.

Gilas though would definitely want to finish the tournament with a win.

Head coach Pat Aquino has been preaching not to be complacent all tournament long, and on Saturday, the team practiced in preparation for the Malaysia game with an aim to win at the close of the tournament.

