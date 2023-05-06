Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sat, May 6
    SEA Games

    Gilas Women oust Thailand to advance to 3x3 semis

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Pilipinas Women ousted defending champion Thailand, 14-8, to Saturday to clinch a spot in the semifinals of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games 3x3 tournament at the Morodok Elephant Hall 2.

    Gilas Pilipinas Women vs Thailand in SEA Games 3x3

    The Gilas Women team of Jack Animam, Janine Pontejos, Afril Bernardino, and Mikka Cacho eliminated the reigning gold medalist, earning a trip to the medal rounds following a disappointing campaign in Hanoi.

    Gilas started the campaign on the wrong foot in Group A, losing to Vietnam in overtime, 21-19, on a two-pointer by Ngoan Thi Huynh.

    But the Pat Aquino-coached squad beat Laos, 21-5, to stay in the hunt. Vietnam beat Thailand, 16-13, setting up the do-or-die group stage match.

    Gilas will play in the semifinals on Sunday morning.

    read more stories about:
    PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

