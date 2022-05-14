Gilas Women edge Malaysia to gain SEA Games 3x3 semis

HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas Women booked a ticket to the semifinals with a 13-11 win over Malaysia in the final game of the preliminaries of the 31st Southeast Asian Games basketball 3x3 on Saturday at the Tranh Tri Gymnasium.
The women’s team took the must-win game to break a deadlock in the team standings with a 3-3 record.
Gilas will be facing an undefeated Thailand side in the semifinals at 3:20 p.m. (4:20 p.m. Manila time). Thailand beat the Philippines, 21-14, on Friday to finish Day One with a 1-2 record.
Prior to the game, Gilas split its first two games, winning over Singapore, 20-14, before bowing to Indonesia, 21-12.
Gilas Pilpinas Women make it to the lasytfour.
