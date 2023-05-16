Gilas redemption highlights 58-gold campaign for Team Philippines

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – The Philippines closed its campaign in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games with seven gold medals on Tuesday to finish with 58, six more than what it won in Hanoi last year.

Gilas Pilipinas reclaimed the men's basketball gold medal it lost to Indonesia by beating host Cambodia, 80-69, in the finals, highlighting a big finishing kick that cemented its hold of fifth place in the final medal tally.

Although it finished behind overall champion Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and host Cambodia, the Philippines eclipsed the 52 gold medals it won in Hanoi last year. It also got 86 silver and 116 bronze medals.

Crisamuel Delfin and Trixie Mary Lofranco got gold medals in the men’s and women’s individual anyo open weapon, while Alvin Lobreguito and Ronil Tubog ruled the men’s freestyle 57kg and men’s 61kg respectively in wrestling.

Kickboxing got two gold medals in Claudine Veloso (women’s K1 -52kg), Gretel De Paz (women’s low kick -56kg).

The men’s floorball and women’s T10 cricket teams also got the silver medal on Tuesday to round out the Philippine campaign in the Games, which bring down the curtains with a closing ceremony on Wednesday.

Thailand will host the next SEA Games in 2025.