Gilas to name 12-man lineup before leaving for SEA Games

GILAS Pilipinas will name its final 12-man lineup before leaving for Hanoi for the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

Team manager Butch Antonio said coach Chot Reyes is set to announce the national team roster in advance as per the rules of the biennial meet.

The Gilas team is leaving for Vietnam on May 13.

“Based on SEA Games rules, we have to submit our final 12 before we leave. Unlike in FIBA tournaments na a day before the game ang submission ng lineup,” said Antonio in the virtual Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

“So we have to submit earlier.”

Coach Chot Reyes and the Philippine team have only weeks to prepare for the Philippines' title-retention bid.

The Gilas pool is currently composed of 16 players now in the thick of the preparations for the May 16 to 22 cage meet.

In the pool are June Mar Fajardo, Matthew Wright, Kevin Alas, Robert Bolick, Kib Montalbo, Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Poy Erram, Mo Tautuaa, Isaac Go, Will Navarro, Japeth Aguilar, and the duo of Thirdy Ravena and Dwight Ramos, both of who will be coming over from the Japan B. League.

