Gilas Women 3x3 falls to Thais to drop out of SEA Games gold contention

HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas Women dropped out of gold-medal contention from the 31st Southeast Asian Games basketball 3x3 tournament after a 21-14 loss to Thailand on Saturday at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

The Philippine women’s basketball team failed to defend their 3x3 crown following its ouster over top-seed Thailand.

The Nationals ended the eliminations with an even 3-3 win-loss record to take the fourth spot in the semifinals, arranging a collision with the undefeated Thais.

