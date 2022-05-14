Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, May 14
    SEA Games

    Gilas Women 3x3 falls to Thais to drop out of SEA Games gold contention

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Gilas Pilipinas Women 3x3 SEA Games Bernardino Castro Surada Pontejos
    Gilas Women 3x3 fails to defend its crown.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas Women dropped out of gold-medal contention from the 31st Southeast Asian Games basketball 3x3 tournament after a 21-14 loss to Thailand on Saturday at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

    Gilas Pilipinas Women 3x3 out of gold contention

    The Philippine women’s basketball team failed to defend their 3x3 crown following its ouster over top-seed Thailand.

    The Nationals ended the eliminations with an even 3-3 win-loss record to take the fourth spot in the semifinals, arranging a collision with the undefeated Thais.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Gilas Women 3x3 fails to defend its crown.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again