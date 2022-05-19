Gilas Pilipinas faces Christian Juzang-led Vietnam in SEA Games

HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas and Vietnam part ways in a battle of unbeaten teams in the 31st Southeast Asian Games men’s basketball at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium on Thursday.

The Philippines and Vietnam hold similar 3-0 win-loss record entering the 7 p.m. match (8 p.m. Philippine time).

Gilas scored a 88-37 victory over Singapore on Wednesday. Heading into their fourth game in four days, Gilas coach Chot Reyes hopes that the team will stay sharp.

“That’s what the tournament is all about. That’s international competition. It was very important for us to manage minutes. There’s a fine line between resting people and making sure that they are still sharp. Ayaw mo naman sila maging sluggish for the game. We are constantly finding the right balance,” said Reyes.

Vietnam is coming off a close 86-83 win over Singapore on Tuesday while getting a benefit of a one-day rest for the match against the Philippines.

Continue reading below ↓

Roger Pogoy led Gilas in the Singapore match, scoring 19 points while also tallying three steals, as LeBron Lopez once again made an impression with 18 points.

Vietnam is being led by Christian Juzang, older brother of UCLA player Johnny Juzang. He has been carrying the load for the host, averaging 26.5 points in the tournament.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.