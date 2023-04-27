Gilas set for weeklong closed-door Laguna camp before SEA Games

THE Philippine men’s basketball team will have a one-week, closed-door training camp in Laguna before departing for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

Gilas Pilipinas' closed-door training camp

Coach Chot Reyes said members of the Gilas training is going to hold the camp at Inspire Sports Academy starting Sunday until May 6 when the team leaves for the biennial showcase as it bids to regain the cage gold it lost in Hanoi, Vietnam last year.

“We’re going to do a lot of cramming,” said Reyes after practice Thursday at the Meralco gym. “We have to have everyone there, not only for the basketball practice but also for the team development.

“These guys are going to play together for the first time so they have to do a lot of other team development activities to build the usual synergy required.”

Reyes said he expects the players who will possibly make the final 12 to be at the camp.

“If they’re not there, they’ll not make the final (roster),” added the Gilas coach.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Only 11 players were present in Thursday’s practice, all of whom have a shot of making the final lineup, according to Reyes.

“Everyone who’s here has a chance except for Sean Anthony,” said Reyes of the veteran NLEX forward. “He knows that he’s not included in the original pool and he just volunteered to come in and help and be a practice player.”