    Chot on Cambodia coach: 'Sarap sanang mag-timeout nung huli'

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    chot reyes sea games final cambodia vs gilas

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes got a measure of revenge from his Cambodia counterpart Harry Savaya during the gold-medal match in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Tuesday.

    READ: Cambodia coach angers Gilas with antics, late timeout

    Reyes raised both hands in triumph while looking at Savaya from the other side of the court after Chris Newsome hit the three-pointer in the dying seconds that put the game beyond reach in a 80-69 win over Cambodia.

    Savaya, of course, drew the Gilas coaches' ire in Cambodia's 79-68 win over the Philippines in the group stage last Thursday with his 'night night' antics and a timeout he called with the game all but over.

    Reyes initially teased Savaya by not shaking his hand, but eventually did.

    “Sarap sana mag-timeout nung huli, di ba?” said Reyes in jest in an interview with reporters with a smile. “Kung bastos sila, tayo hindi. We always talk about playing the game the right way.”

    Reyes admitted it was just pure happiness that prompted him to make the gesture, but caught himself in time to take the high road.

      “Wala. Ganun talaga. It’s emotion. It’s happiness. Relief for a job well done. I’m just happy for the guys. For the POC, PSC, and SBP especially. I’m happy for the Filipino people,” said Reyes.

      Chot Reyes victory ride Gilas vs cambodia sea games

