    Gilas 3x3 closes in on SEAG semis with wins over Laos, Vietnam

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Pilipinas moved closer to a spot in the men's semifinals after two victories in Group A of the Southeast Asian Games 3x3 competitions on Saturday at the Morodok Elephant Hall 2.

    Gilas defeated Laos, 21-5, and Vietnam, 21-13, to get a big boost heading into the match against Indonesia.

    Cambodia has three naturalized players in 3x3. Will they see action in 5-on-5?

    Gilas leads Group A with a 2-0 win-loss card, with a win in the next game assuring the team of Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Joseph Eriobu, and Joseph Sedurifa a spot in the semifinals on Sunday.

    Vietnam faces Laos later in a game that will also determine the other semifinalists in Group A.

    Joseph Eriobu

    Vosotros hit the key shots against Vietnam after the team trailed early, 6-2, in the contest.

    A win by Gilas will also enable them to avoid a possible semifinal clash with Cambodia, which is in first place in Group B with a 2-0 win-loss record.

    Cambodia defeated Thailand, 21-18, and Singapore, 21-13, in their group stage match.

      PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

