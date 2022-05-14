Gilas 3x3 bows to Thailand in semis, fails to defend SEA Games crown

HANOI - Gilas Pilipinas Men suffered a 21-17 defeat against Thailand, bowing out of contention for gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Tranh Tinh Gymnasium.

Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 fails to defend crown

Gilas was relegated to the bronze medal match against Indonesia following the defeat, missing out on the chance to defend the SEA Games crown in 3x3.

