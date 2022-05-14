Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Gilas 3x3 bows to Thailand in semis, fails to defend SEA Games crown

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 vs Indonesia SEA Games
    Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and the rest of Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 are of out gold contention.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    HANOI - Gilas Pilipinas Men suffered a 21-17 defeat against Thailand, bowing out of contention for gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games at the Tranh Tinh Gymnasium.

    Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 fails to defend crown

    Gilas was relegated to the bronze medal match against Indonesia following the defeat, missing out on the chance to defend the SEA Games crown in 3x3.

