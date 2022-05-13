Gilas 3x3 survives Thailand scare to stay unbeaten in SEA Games

HANOI - Gilas Pilipinas survived a major scare, defeating Thailand, 21-16, on Friday to stay unbeaten in the 31st Southeast Asian Games men's basketball 3x3 at the Thanh Tinh Gymnasium.

Brandon Rosser and Reymar Caduyac scored the critical baskets as Gilas came back after falling behind, 12-7.

Rosser completed the comeback a strong move inside to end the game as Gilas remained unbeaten after beating Cambodia, 19-7, early in the day.

