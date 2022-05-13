Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, May 13
    SEA Games

    Gilas 3x3 survives Thailand scare to stay unbeaten in SEA Games

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 vs Thailand SEA Games
    The national 3x3 team celebrates the come-from-behind win.
    PHOTO: screenshot from SEA Games coverage

    HANOI - Gilas Pilipinas survived a major scare, defeating Thailand, 21-16, on Friday to stay unbeaten in the 31st Southeast Asian Games men's basketball 3x3 at the Thanh Tinh Gymnasium.

    Gilas 3x3 in SEA Games

    Brandon Rosser and Reymar Caduyac scored the critical baskets as Gilas came back after falling behind, 12-7.

    Rosser completed the comeback a strong move inside to end the game as Gilas remained unbeaten after beating Cambodia, 19-7, early in the day.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos
      Continue reading below ↓

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      The national 3x3 team celebrates the come-from-behind win.
      PHOTO: screenshot from SEA Games coverage

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again