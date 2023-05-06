Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 sweeps group stage to reach SEA Games semis

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Joseph Eriobu Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 SEA Games
    Joseph Eriobu helps Gilas complete a group-stage sweep.
    PHOTO: Reuben Terrado

    PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 reached the Southeast Asian Games semifinals via sweep of the group stage, closing it with a 21-11 win over Indonesia on Saturday at the Morodok Techo National Stadium Elephant Hall.

    Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 in SEA Games

    Almond Vosotros, Joseph Eriobu, Lervin Flores, and Joseph Sedurifa put on a dominant showing to finish Group A with a 3-0 win-loss mark.

    Gilas Men arranged a semifinal clash against defending champion Thailand on Sunday, 10 a.m. (11 a.m. Philippine standard time) at the same venue.

    Thailand is featuring the same team that won the gold in Hanoi in Moses Morgan, Frederick Lish, Antonio Price Soonthornchote, and Chanatip Jakrawan.

    Cambodia, with three naturalized players Sayeed Pridgett, Brandon Peterson, and Darrin Dorsey, will face Vietnam in the other semifinal pairing.

