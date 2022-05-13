Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 gives up lead, suffers shock loss to Indonesia

HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas Men absorbed a shocking loss to Indonesia, 15-13, on Friday in the 31st Southeast Asian Games 3x3 basketball tournament at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.
Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 suffers shock loss
The team of Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Marvin Hayes, and Reymar Caduyac failed to sustain their form after a grinding 21-16 win over Thailand in their previous game. Gilas fell to 2-1 at the close of Day One.
Indonesia went on a 5-1 run that turned a 9-10 deficit into a 14-11 lead. Gilas came to within one, 14-13, but Indonesia responded with a basket. With only one second to work with, Ganuelas-Rosser missed on a two-pointer as Indonesia, led by naturalized player Jamarr Johnson, shocked the reigning champion.
