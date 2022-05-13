Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, May 13
    SEA Games

    Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 gives up lead, suffers shock loss to Indonesia

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 vs Indonesia SEA Games
    Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser's expression says it all for the defending champs.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas Men absorbed a shocking loss to Indonesia, 15-13, on Friday in the 31st Southeast Asian Games 3x3 basketball tournament at the Thanh Tri Gymnasium.

    Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 suffers shock loss

    The team of Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, Jorey Napoles, Marvin Hayes, and Reymar Caduyac failed to sustain their form after a grinding 21-16 win over Thailand in their previous game. Gilas fell to 2-1 at the close of Day One.

    Indonesia went on a 5-1 run that turned a 9-10 deficit into a 14-11 lead. Gilas came to within one, 14-13, but Indonesia responded with a basket. With only one second to work with, Ganuelas-Rosser missed on a two-pointer as Indonesia, led by naturalized player Jamarr Johnson, shocked the reigning champion.

    Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 vs Indonesia SEA Games

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser's expression says it all for the defending champs.
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again