HANOI – Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes expects a strong Indonesia team that will battle for the gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games with or without naturalized player Marques Bolden.

Reyes says he won't be surprised if Bolden, who has yet to see action due to a back injury, would play against Gilas in the gold medal match on Sunday at 3 p.m. (4 p.m. Manila time).

Bolden played for Duke in college and had a brief NBA experience with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“We are fully expecting that he will play. And we are preparing for it,” said Reyes. “Obviously, we don’t have an idea. Sana nakikita namin siya dito but we haven’t had that opportunity yet.”

Even without Bolden, Indonesia has been playing solid with Brandon Jawato and Derrick Michael Xzavierro, a product of the NBA Global Academy, showing the way.

“But even without him, they have been playing very well. Xzavierro has been playing well. Their guards, they are shooting very well. Certainly much better than we’ve been shooting. We knew coming along that this is our big test,” said Reyes.

Coach Chot Reyes and the Philippine men's basketball team look to complete the sweep. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Gilas was set to practice on Saturday afternoon hoping that the team can be in full strength for Indonesia.

“Couple of them are battling temperatures,” said Reyes. “Thankfully, all of our antigen test are all negative. I think there’s a virus going around. June Mar and Mo have had fevers past couple of days. You can see with the way they are playing, medyo matamlay.

“But otherwise, everyone is okay. Hopefully, we can be 100 percent tomorrow. It’s going to take our best to be competitive tomorrow,” said Reyes.

