    Francine Padios tops artistic pencak silat event for first PH gold in Hanoi

    HANOI - Francine Padios captured the Philippines' first gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games by topping the pencak silat women's seni (artistic) tunggal singles event.

    Padios beat reigning champion Puspa Arum Sari of Indonesia in the final after tallying 9,960 with her opponent scoring 9,945.

    Padios defeated Vuong Thi Binh of Vietnam in the semifinals to book a place for the gold.

