Francine Padios tops artistic pencak silat event for first PH gold in Hanoi

HANOI - Francine Padios captured the Philippines' first gold in the 31st Southeast Asian Games by topping the pencak silat women's seni (artistic) tunggal singles event.

See Kevin Alas skipping SEA Games to be by side of ailing wife

Padios beat reigning champion Puspa Arum Sari of Indonesia in the final after tallying 9,960 with her opponent scoring 9,945.

Padios defeated Vuong Thi Binh of Vietnam in the semifinals to book a place for the gold.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.